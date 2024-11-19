Assam's Karimganj Renamed, Sarma Returns with New Hopes for Jharkhand

In a significant move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that Karimganj District will now bear the name Sribhumi, a title suggested by Rabindranath Tagore over a century ago. This decision was finalized in the state cabinet meeting held on November 19, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the local populace.

Returning from his stint as BJP's co-in-charge during the Jharkhand elections, CM Sarma expressed heartfelt sentiments towards the state and its people. Reflecting on the friendships formed over the past four months, he conveyed optimism for Jharkhand's future, especially as crucial elections wrap up.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Champai Soren criticized Congress and JMM for neglecting Adivasi issues, attributing to them a betrayal of Jharkhand's aspirations. Phase one of the assembly elections saw voting in 43 out of 81 seats, with the remainder set for November 20 and results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)