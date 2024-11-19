Congress Demands Accountability Amid Manipur Turmoil

The Congress party has launched a fierce critique of the BJP-led governments both at the national level and in Manipur, condemning their inability to control the ongoing violent unrest in Manipur. They assert that the inaction has resulted in a severe humanitarian crisis, leading to a tragic loss of over 220 lives since last May.

Led by Debabrata Saikia, opposition leader in the Assam assembly, the Congress held a candle-light march to protest the violence. They demand urgent intervention, calling for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, holding him accountable for the government's failure to address the situation.

Congress leaders emphasize the pressing need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on the escalating violence in Manipur. The Aam Aadmi Party also voiced concerns, highlighting the inadequate response from the central government, urging immediate action to bring peace to the troubled state.

(With inputs from agencies.)