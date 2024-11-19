Forging New Horizons: India and Japan's Strategic Partnership
India and Japan's bilateral relationship is marked by trust and ambition. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the importance of setting ambitious economic targets and enhancing cooperation in defense, technology, and energy. The partnership aims to promote regional peace, stability, and prosperity.
India and Japan's diplomatic ties, described as a relationship of 'great trust,' hold significant potential for mutual economic development. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the importance of setting bold targets during the 7th India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum, underscoring Japan's pivotal role in India's economic progress.
Jaishankar highlighted the alignment of strategic policies, such as India's 'Act East' and Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision, as crucial to promoting regional stability and prosperity. Both nations aim to enhance their economic cooperation and meet the ambitious goal of 5 trillion-yen investment by 2027.
The partnership extends to broader initiatives, including the Industrial Competitiveness Partnership and defense collaborations. Jaishankar called for a boost in people-to-people connections, anticipating benefits from exchanges in education and tourism.
