Left Menu

Forging New Horizons: India and Japan's Strategic Partnership

India and Japan's bilateral relationship is marked by trust and ambition. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the importance of setting ambitious economic targets and enhancing cooperation in defense, technology, and energy. The partnership aims to promote regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:38 IST
Forging New Horizons: India and Japan's Strategic Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Japan's diplomatic ties, described as a relationship of 'great trust,' hold significant potential for mutual economic development. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the importance of setting bold targets during the 7th India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum, underscoring Japan's pivotal role in India's economic progress.

Jaishankar highlighted the alignment of strategic policies, such as India's 'Act East' and Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision, as crucial to promoting regional stability and prosperity. Both nations aim to enhance their economic cooperation and meet the ambitious goal of 5 trillion-yen investment by 2027.

The partnership extends to broader initiatives, including the Industrial Competitiveness Partnership and defense collaborations. Jaishankar called for a boost in people-to-people connections, anticipating benefits from exchanges in education and tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024