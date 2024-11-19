Forging New Horizons: India and Japan's Strategic Partnership

India and Japan's diplomatic ties, described as a relationship of 'great trust,' hold significant potential for mutual economic development. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the importance of setting bold targets during the 7th India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum, underscoring Japan's pivotal role in India's economic progress.

Jaishankar highlighted the alignment of strategic policies, such as India's 'Act East' and Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision, as crucial to promoting regional stability and prosperity. Both nations aim to enhance their economic cooperation and meet the ambitious goal of 5 trillion-yen investment by 2027.

The partnership extends to broader initiatives, including the Industrial Competitiveness Partnership and defense collaborations. Jaishankar called for a boost in people-to-people connections, anticipating benefits from exchanges in education and tourism.

