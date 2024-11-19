Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds: Stone Attack Scandal Draws Movie Analogy

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi of staging a stone attack on ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh to garner sympathy. Fadnavis likened the incident to a Rajinikanth movie plot, questioning inconsistencies in the reports of the attack, amid ongoing assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic twist to Maharashtra's political landscape, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has dismissed a reported stone attack on former home minister Anil Deshmukh as a hoax. Drawing parallels to a Rajinikanth movie, Fadnavis speculates that the alleged incident is a ploy by the Maha Vikas Aghadi to distract voters amid impending assembly elections.

Fadnavis raised skepticism over the severity of the attack, pointing out discrepancies in the details, such as the unscathed condition of Deshmukh's car and the nature of his injuries. He questions how a large stone purportedly hurled from behind resulted in forehead injuries.

Moreover, Fadnavis suggests a broader conspiracy, accusing the narrative of being inflated by political and media allies like Sharad Pawar. The deputy CM claims this is an attempt to damage the BJP's image as Deshmukh's son competes against the BJP in the Katol assembly constituency race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

