Political Drama Unfolds: Stone Attack Scandal Draws Movie Analogy

In a dramatic twist to Maharashtra's political landscape, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has dismissed a reported stone attack on former home minister Anil Deshmukh as a hoax. Drawing parallels to a Rajinikanth movie, Fadnavis speculates that the alleged incident is a ploy by the Maha Vikas Aghadi to distract voters amid impending assembly elections.

Fadnavis raised skepticism over the severity of the attack, pointing out discrepancies in the details, such as the unscathed condition of Deshmukh's car and the nature of his injuries. He questions how a large stone purportedly hurled from behind resulted in forehead injuries.

Moreover, Fadnavis suggests a broader conspiracy, accusing the narrative of being inflated by political and media allies like Sharad Pawar. The deputy CM claims this is an attempt to damage the BJP's image as Deshmukh's son competes against the BJP in the Katol assembly constituency race.

(With inputs from agencies.)