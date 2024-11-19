Arvind Kejriwal Pledges Transparent Candidate Selection Amidst Delhi Election Battle

In a determined stance on candidate selection for the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has underscored his commitment to integrity, stating that only those demonstrating significant public support and service will receive endorsements.

Presenting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a beacon of truth guided by divine support, Kejriwal underscored that success in the polls was inevitable due to the party's record of delivering essential public services. He rebuffed any instances of nepotism in candidate selection, promising a process grounded in public interests.

Kejriwal critiqued the BJP, accusing them of neglecting crucial services in Delhi while emphasizing AAP's provisions for free electricity, education, and women's welfare. He urged party workers to prepare as if contesting every seat, positioning the election as a moral battle against BJP's pervasive control.

