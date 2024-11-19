Lockdown Drama: School Principal in Hot Water Over Polling Booth Delay

In a surprising turn of events, election officials have registered a case against a school principal in Akola for allegedly delaying the handover of a designated polling booth for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

The incident unfolded when Assistant Returning Officer P Z Bhosale reported that the principal, along with an employee, refused to open the locked room. This forced polling staff to remain outside, waiting for access to the polling area.

The case was filed under section 132 of the Representation of the People's Act, citing disobedience of a Returning Officer's orders. This incident highlights the challenges faced in organizing elections smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)