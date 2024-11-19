Vinod Tawde Caught in New Controversy: Allegations of Voter Bribery Emerge

Vinod Tawde, a senior figure in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former minister in Maharashtra, has become embroiled in a fresh controversy with recent allegations of distributing money to voters ahead of the assembly elections.

Tawde, who ascended from grassroots BJP ranks to senior ministerial roles, has encountered numerous controversies that threaten the party's image. His tenure as Minister for School and Education was marked by a degree scandal involving an unrecognized university, which opposition leaders claimed was fraudulent.

Despite defending his qualifications and acknowledging the course's lack of government approval, his political career has been further challenged by a publication controversy and exclusion from the 2019 elections. Now, new allegations and viral videos of voter bribery hang over him, raising questions about his future within the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)