Macron Urges China to Mitigate Nuclear Tensions Amid Russia's Escalation

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted China's pivotal role in preventing nuclear escalation during discussions at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. This statement followed Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to lower the threshold for a nuclear strike.

Macron met with China's President Xi Jinping and urged him to use China's influence to persuade Putin to cease the war with Ukraine, emphasizing the increasing global stakes, including North Korea's involvement.

In a broader agenda, Macron announced plans to host U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and entrepreneur Elon Musk for an AI summit in France. He also expressed optimism about resolving trade tensions with China affecting cognac exports and mentioned future diplomatic visits.

