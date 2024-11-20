Macron Urges China to Mitigate Nuclear Tensions Amid Russia's Escalation
French President Emmanuel Macron emphasizes China's significant role in averting nuclear escalation following Russian President Putin's changes in nuclear policy. Macron urges China during a G20 summit meeting in Brazil to press Putin to end the conflict with Ukraine. Invitations were extended to Donald Trump and Elon Musk for an AI summit.
French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted China's pivotal role in preventing nuclear escalation during discussions at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. This statement followed Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to lower the threshold for a nuclear strike.
Macron met with China's President Xi Jinping and urged him to use China's influence to persuade Putin to cease the war with Ukraine, emphasizing the increasing global stakes, including North Korea's involvement.
In a broader agenda, Macron announced plans to host U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and entrepreneur Elon Musk for an AI summit in France. He also expressed optimism about resolving trade tensions with China affecting cognac exports and mentioned future diplomatic visits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
