Left Menu

Peruvian President's Brother Detained Amid Corruption Allegations

A Peruvian court has ordered the detention of President Dina Boluarte's brother for allegedly engaging in bribery and influence peddling. The court views him as a flight risk due to his presidential connections. This could further implicate President Boluarte, who is already under scrutiny for protests-related deaths and personal enrichment allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 04:16 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 04:16 IST
Peruvian President's Brother Detained Amid Corruption Allegations

In a significant legal development, a Peruvian court has mandated the detention of President Dina Boluarte's brother for up to three years. This move comes amid an investigation into his suspected involvement in bribery, influence peddling, and links to a criminal organization.

The court has also called for the immediate arrest of Nicanor Boluarte, who failed to attend his court hearings earlier this week. The presiding judge emphasized Nicanor's close ties to the president as indicative of a flight risk.

The case places increased scrutiny on President Boluarte, who has already faced allegations of illicit enrichment and is under investigation for the deaths of protesters following her predecessor's controversial arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024