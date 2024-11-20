Peruvian President's Brother Detained Amid Corruption Allegations
A Peruvian court has ordered the detention of President Dina Boluarte's brother for allegedly engaging in bribery and influence peddling. The court views him as a flight risk due to his presidential connections. This could further implicate President Boluarte, who is already under scrutiny for protests-related deaths and personal enrichment allegations.
In a significant legal development, a Peruvian court has mandated the detention of President Dina Boluarte's brother for up to three years. This move comes amid an investigation into his suspected involvement in bribery, influence peddling, and links to a criminal organization.
The court has also called for the immediate arrest of Nicanor Boluarte, who failed to attend his court hearings earlier this week. The presiding judge emphasized Nicanor's close ties to the president as indicative of a flight risk.
The case places increased scrutiny on President Boluarte, who has already faced allegations of illicit enrichment and is under investigation for the deaths of protesters following her predecessor's controversial arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
