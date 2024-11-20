Left Menu

Voters Hit the Polls for Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Voters across Maharashtra are participating in the assembly elections with Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar contesting from the Brahmapuri seat. The political landscape is marked by shifting alliances and ideological conflicts, setting the stage for a significant electoral battle against the BJP-led and Congress-led alliances.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Vijay Wadettiwar, a key Congress leader and the current representative for the Brahmapuri Assembly seat, cast his vote on Wednesday, as Maharashtra heads to the polls. The Brahmapuri seat is significant as it falls under the Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency.

Wadettiwar is facing competition from BJP's Krishnalal Bajirao Sahare as the BJP aims to disrupt his winning streak since 2014. This contest mirrors the broader electoral fight taking place across the state.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, has called for young voters to actively participate, emphasizing the importance of upholding Maharashtra's heritage and combating opportunistic politics. He urged voters to reject forces endangering farmers and youth. Voting commenced at 7 am, covering all 288 assembly constituencies, with over 4,000 candidates in the fray, including major parties like BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

These elections are characterized by significant alliance shifts, complex caste dynamics, and ideological battles, primarily between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The elections draw historical parallels to past BJP and Congress performances, making the outcome highly anticipated.

