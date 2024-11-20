Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Emotional Vote for Zeeshan Siddiqui Amidst Fierce Battles

In a poignant moment during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Zeeshan Siddiqui, the Nationalist Congress Party candidate from Bandra East, cast his vote for the first time without his father, Baba Siddiqui, by his side. Baba Siddiqui was tragically killed earlier this month, casting a somber shadow over the event.

Competing for the Bandra East constituency, Siddiqui faces a tough challenge against Varun Sardesai, the nephew of Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. The election in this region highlights a significant tussle between established political families and parties.

The Maharashtra assembly elections have begun across 288 constituencies, marked by complex alliances and caste dynamics. The BJP-led Mahayuti faces off against the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi, with Baramati emerging as a crucial battleground, where Ajit Pawar is in a family face-off against Yugendra Pawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)