Mother-Daughter Duo Shaina NC and Shanaya Munot Cast Votes in Mumbai

Shaina NC, Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbai's Mumba Devi seat, and her daughter Shanaya Munot cast their votes, urging citizens to participate in the election. Shaina seeks public support for her pro-development agenda, emphasizing accountability. The MVA coalition aims to unseat the Mahayuti alliance in the state polls.

Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi seat, Shaina NC and her daughter Shanaya Munot show their inked fingers after casting their votes (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC, contesting from the Mumba Devi constituency in Mumbai, along with her daughter Shanaya Munot, participated in the electoral process by casting their votes on Wednesday. The pair proudly displayed their ink-stained fingers, symbolizing their democratic participation.

In her interview with ANI, Shaina NC appealed to Mumbai's residents to exercise their voting rights, underscoring the importance of citizen participation in shaping governance. 'I urge Mumbaikars to vote; it empowers you to voice opinions and critique,' she stated, citing her commitment to transparency and accountability if elected.

Shanaya Munot, expressing her support, noted her mother's dedication to development and the strong support they've observed from the public. They visited Shri Mumbadevi Temple earlier to seek blessings, reinforcing their faith in divine support for their political journey against Mumbadevi's sitting MLA Amin Patel.

Shaina NC, a former BJP spokesperson, who recently joined Shiv Sena, faces a crucial electoral battle against the opposition MVA coalition's aim to seize control from the Mahayuti alliance currently comprising her party under Eknath Shinde, BJP, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

