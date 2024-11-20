NCP Candidate Yugendra Pawar Confident Amid Voting Commences in Baramati
Yugendra Pawar, NCP candidate from the Sharad Pawar faction, cast his vote for the Baramati seat, dismissing allegations of financial misconduct. Confident with backing from senior leader Sharad Pawar, he urged focus on BJP controversies. The Maharashtra assembly sees 4,136 contenders with tight security for smooth polling.
- Country:
- India
In a highly anticipated electoral bid, Yugendra Pawar, representing the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), cast his vote in Baramati on Wednesday. Strongly dismissing allegations against Supriya Sule and others regarding the use of tainted money for campaign funding, Pawar turned attention to a viral video implicating BJP leaders.
Addressing ANI, Pawar noted, "I am convinced she hasn't engaged in such activities. There's also a viral video involving BJP leaders you should check out." Demonstrating electoral confidence, Pawar stated his calmness stems from the support of Sharad Pawar, ensuring he remains unfazed in his maiden election contest.
Expressing faith in the constituency, Pawar voiced confidence in the enduring support from Baramati's populace for Sharad Pawar. Meanwhile, with the opposition MVA coalition against the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, Maharashtra assembly elections are underway with rigorous security measures across 288 constituencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP and BJP Strategize for Unity in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Milind Deora's Campaign Ignites Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Sharad Pawar Confident in NCP-SP's Victory: Maharashtra Assembly Elections Heat Up
Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Political Rivalry Ignites Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections