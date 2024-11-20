NCP Candidate Yugendra Pawar Confident Amid Voting Commences in Baramati

In a highly anticipated electoral bid, Yugendra Pawar, representing the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), cast his vote in Baramati on Wednesday. Strongly dismissing allegations against Supriya Sule and others regarding the use of tainted money for campaign funding, Pawar turned attention to a viral video implicating BJP leaders.

Addressing ANI, Pawar noted, "I am convinced she hasn't engaged in such activities. There's also a viral video involving BJP leaders you should check out." Demonstrating electoral confidence, Pawar stated his calmness stems from the support of Sharad Pawar, ensuring he remains unfazed in his maiden election contest.

Expressing faith in the constituency, Pawar voiced confidence in the enduring support from Baramati's populace for Sharad Pawar. Meanwhile, with the opposition MVA coalition against the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, Maharashtra assembly elections are underway with rigorous security measures across 288 constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)