NCP Candidate Yugendra Pawar Confident Amid Voting Commences in Baramati

Yugendra Pawar, NCP candidate from the Sharad Pawar faction, cast his vote for the Baramati seat, dismissing allegations of financial misconduct. Confident with backing from senior leader Sharad Pawar, he urged focus on BJP controversies. The Maharashtra assembly sees 4,136 contenders with tight security for smooth polling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:09 IST
NCP-SP candidate for Baramati seat Yugendra Pawar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a highly anticipated electoral bid, Yugendra Pawar, representing the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), cast his vote in Baramati on Wednesday. Strongly dismissing allegations against Supriya Sule and others regarding the use of tainted money for campaign funding, Pawar turned attention to a viral video implicating BJP leaders.

Addressing ANI, Pawar noted, "I am convinced she hasn't engaged in such activities. There's also a viral video involving BJP leaders you should check out." Demonstrating electoral confidence, Pawar stated his calmness stems from the support of Sharad Pawar, ensuring he remains unfazed in his maiden election contest.

Expressing faith in the constituency, Pawar voiced confidence in the enduring support from Baramati's populace for Sharad Pawar. Meanwhile, with the opposition MVA coalition against the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, Maharashtra assembly elections are underway with rigorous security measures across 288 constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

