Left Menu

Low Turnout Marks Start of Bypolls in Key Indian States

Bypolls commenced on a slow note across 15 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand. Low voter turnout was reported across multiple locations, with voting ending later in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath. Notable contests include BJP and Congress races, with results due November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:27 IST
Low Turnout Marks Start of Bypolls in Key Indian States
Assembly elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Polling for 15 assembly seats in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand commenced on Wednesday morning. As of early reports, voter turnout has been notably low across the board, with some constituencies like Kedarnath in Uttarakhand starting an hour later than others.

In Uttar Pradesh, polling began at 7 am across nine assembly seats, including Katehari, Karhal, and Kundarki, with an average turnout of under 10% within the first two hours. Incumbent MLAs being elected to the Lok Sabha triggered the bypolls in these areas, except in Sisamau, following the disqualification of its representative.

Meanwhile, Punjab's voter turnout in four assembly segments exceeded 8% early in the day. Bypolls in other states such as Kerala began sluggishly, reflecting less than 7% participation by mid-morning. The election results, scheduled for November 23, are unlikely to impact overall legislative assembly dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024