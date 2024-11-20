Low Turnout Marks Start of Bypolls in Key Indian States

Polling for 15 assembly seats in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand commenced on Wednesday morning. As of early reports, voter turnout has been notably low across the board, with some constituencies like Kedarnath in Uttarakhand starting an hour later than others.

In Uttar Pradesh, polling began at 7 am across nine assembly seats, including Katehari, Karhal, and Kundarki, with an average turnout of under 10% within the first two hours. Incumbent MLAs being elected to the Lok Sabha triggered the bypolls in these areas, except in Sisamau, following the disqualification of its representative.

Meanwhile, Punjab's voter turnout in four assembly segments exceeded 8% early in the day. Bypolls in other states such as Kerala began sluggishly, reflecting less than 7% participation by mid-morning. The election results, scheduled for November 23, are unlikely to impact overall legislative assembly dynamics.

