Uttar Pradesh Leaders Rally Voters Amid Assembly Polls

With polling underway in nine assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, prominent political figures have issued appeals urging voter participation. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and BSP leader Mayawati took to social media to encourage citizens to cast their votes.

Adityanath emphasized the need to maintain the state's development trajectory. 'Appeal to the respected voters to vote to provide more speed and strength to the uninterrupted development journey of Uttar Pradesh,' he wrote. Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, highlighted the importance of considering the future and constitutional values in the voting process.

Meanwhile, Mayawati pressed for full voter engagement stating, 'An appeal to all voters to cast their votes with the resolution of 'first vote then refreshment'.' Voters are casting their votes from 7 am to 5 pm, with counting scheduled for Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)