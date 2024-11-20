Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Leaders Rally Voters Amid Assembly Polls

As polling began across nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, prominent leaders including Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mayawati urged voters to actively participate in the elections. They emphasized the importance of voting for continuous development and staying committed to their future and constitutional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh Leaders Rally Voters Amid Assembly Polls
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With polling underway in nine assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, prominent political figures have issued appeals urging voter participation. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and BSP leader Mayawati took to social media to encourage citizens to cast their votes.

Adityanath emphasized the need to maintain the state's development trajectory. 'Appeal to the respected voters to vote to provide more speed and strength to the uninterrupted development journey of Uttar Pradesh,' he wrote. Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, highlighted the importance of considering the future and constitutional values in the voting process.

Meanwhile, Mayawati pressed for full voter engagement stating, 'An appeal to all voters to cast their votes with the resolution of 'first vote then refreshment'.' Voters are casting their votes from 7 am to 5 pm, with counting scheduled for Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024