Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Uganda's Opposition Figure Abduction

Kizza Besigye, a prominent Ugandan opposition politician, was allegedly kidnapped during an event in Kenya, transported to Uganda, and is reportedly held in a military prison. His detention is part of ongoing tensions between Uganda's government and opposition leaders, with accusations of human rights violations against President Museveni's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:51 IST
Controversy Surrounds Uganda's Opposition Figure Abduction
Yoweri Museveni Image Credit: Wikipedia

Kizza Besigye, a leading Ugandan opposition figure, was allegedly abducted during a book launch in Kenya and moved to Uganda, where he is reportedly held in a Kampala military jail, his wife Winnie Byanyima stated.

Besigye, who ran against President Yoweri Museveni four times, contests the election outcomes and claims chronic fraud and intimidation. His wife urgently called for his immediate release.

This incident underscores persistent accusations of human rights abuses against Museveni's government, known for detaining opposition figures and allegedly conducting illegal arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024