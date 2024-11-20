Controversy Surrounds Uganda's Opposition Figure Abduction

Kizza Besigye, a leading Ugandan opposition figure, was allegedly abducted during a book launch in Kenya and moved to Uganda, where he is reportedly held in a Kampala military jail, his wife Winnie Byanyima stated.

Besigye, who ran against President Yoweri Museveni four times, contests the election outcomes and claims chronic fraud and intimidation. His wife urgently called for his immediate release.

This incident underscores persistent accusations of human rights abuses against Museveni's government, known for detaining opposition figures and allegedly conducting illegal arrests.

