Election Scandals Surface Amid Cash for Vote Allegations in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi criticizes the BJP amid accusations of cash distribution ahead of Maharashtra elections. Claims of fake AI videos targeting NCP and Congress create additional controversy. Voting is underway with a key contest between BJP-led and Congress-led alliances.
Allegations of financial misconduct have erupted in Maharashtra politics, marking a tense period ahead of the assembly elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has blasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of attempting to buy votes by distributing cash.
The controversy intensified following accusations against BJP leader Vinod Tawde, reportedly caught with Rs 5 crore in cash. Meanwhile, Chaturvedi dismissed bitcoin scam allegations against NCP's Supriya Sule and Congress' Nana Patole as fake AI fabrications meant to mislead voters.
As Maharashtra heads to the polls, the main battle is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi. Party loyalties and past election results will be put to the test in this high-stakes election.
