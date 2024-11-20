Caught in the Crossfire: U.S. Struggles to Maintain Influence in Africa
The U.S. faces challenges in maintaining influence in Africa as China and Russia strengthen ties with the continent. Interviews reveal insufficient staff and resources under Biden impacted operations, leading to setbacks in diplomatic relations and undermining U.S. foreign policy goals across African nations.
The United States is grappling with a diminishing influence in Africa as the continent increasingly aligns with China and Russia, posing a significant challenge for the incoming Trump administration. Current and former officials highlight that under President Joe Biden's tenure, insufficient staff and resources at African embassies hindered U.S. diplomatic efforts.
The diplomatic setbacks include losing strategic bases and failing to align with Russia-backed military juntas in the Sahel region, which is becoming a terrorism hotspot. A Gallup poll reveals that China's popularity surpassed the U.S. in Africa, reflecting the declining American influence.
While President Biden pledged robust support for Africa, the results have been limited. Trump is expected to adopt a more pragmatic approach, focusing on competition with China and tangible benefits for U.S. investments in Africa. Staffing issues remain a critical obstacle for U.S. foreign policy in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
