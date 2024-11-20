Left Menu

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Leaders Optimistic Despite Low Turnout

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde and wife Vrushali express optimism post-voting in Maharashtra elections, highlighting women's participation. Despite leaders' upbeat sentiments and significant initiatives like Ladli Behna Yojana, the state witnesses a low voter turnout of 32.18%, with contrasts seen compared to other regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:55 IST
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Leaders Optimistic Despite Low Turnout
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with family after casting their votes. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's ongoing assembly elections witnessed a hopeful and confident turnout from prominent leaders like Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde and his wife, Vrushali. After casting their votes, the duo expressed optimism regarding the elections, attributing female voter participation to development efforts and initiatives like the Ladli Behna Yojana.

In a statement to ANI, Vrushali highlighted the positive voting atmosphere and emphasized the importance of voter participation. Shrikant Shinde, echoing these sentiments, pointed to the development work accomplished in the past two and a half years as a catalyst for voter interest. He emphasized that women are showing up in large numbers to support their brothers, thanks to effective schemes.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also encouraged active voter participation, dubbing the elections as a "festival of democracy." He contrasted the governance styles between Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti alliances. Despite these optimistic statements, the Election Commission of India reported a lackluster voter turnout of 32.18% in Maharashtra, compared to higher participation numbers in other states such as Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024