Strategic Ties: Gen Dwivedi's Nepal Visit Cements Defence Relations

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi's visit to Nepal seeks to bolster military cooperation and strategic ties, with significant engagements planned. The trip includes meetings with key Nepalese leaders and honours the age-old tradition of military exchanges between the nations. Key focus areas include defence modernisation and collaborative military exercises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:41 IST
Upendra Dwivedi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi has commenced a four-day visit to Nepal, with the primary objective of enhancing defence and strategic partnerships amid regional security changes. On this trip, he will be conferred the honorary rank of 'General of the Nepal Army' by President Ramchandra Paudel, reinforcing the historical ties between the two armies.

The visit, scheduled from November 20-24, is aimed at fortifying military cooperation, alongside exploring new avenues of collaboration. Gen Dwivedi will engage in substantial discussions with Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel, his Nepalese counterpart, and pay courtesy calls on top Nepalese leaders including President Paudel, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, and Defence Minister Manbir Rai.

Highlighting India's strategic interests, Gen Dwivedi is expected to focus on defence modernisation efforts and joint military exercises such as the 'Surya Kiran'. These military initiatives underline a robust India-Nepal partnership, particularly in domains like counterterrorism and humanitarian assistance, set to see expanded cooperation in the upcoming 18th edition of the exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

