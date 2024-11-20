Left Menu

TMP Leader Calls for Unity Amid Manipur Violence

Tipra Motha Party leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma urges peace in violence-stricken Manipur, criticizing politicians for blame games and advocating for unity to foster northeast India's prosperity. He condemned the November 7 murder and calls for collaborative resolutions, aiming for coexistence beyond political divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:44 IST
TMP Leader Calls for Unity Amid Manipur Violence
  • Country:
  • India

Tipra Motha Party supremo, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, has issued a call for peace in Manipur, where ethnic violence has flared yet again.

In a heartfelt video message, Debbarma denounced any form of violence and emphasized the need for leaders to unite in the troubled northeastern state. He criticized politicians for perpetuating a cycle of blame and urged for a resolution to be found internally rather than relying on external intervention.

Debbarma also reflected on the historical bonds between Tripura and Manipur, advocating for political action that fosters peace and prosperity for future generations in the region.

