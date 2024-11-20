TMP Leader Calls for Unity Amid Manipur Violence
Tipra Motha Party supremo, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, has issued a call for peace in Manipur, where ethnic violence has flared yet again.
In a heartfelt video message, Debbarma denounced any form of violence and emphasized the need for leaders to unite in the troubled northeastern state. He criticized politicians for perpetuating a cycle of blame and urged for a resolution to be found internally rather than relying on external intervention.
Debbarma also reflected on the historical bonds between Tripura and Manipur, advocating for political action that fosters peace and prosperity for future generations in the region.
