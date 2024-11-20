Tensions Rise in West Bengal: BJP Leader Detained Over Violent Clashes

In a dramatic move, West Bengal's BJP President, Sukanta Majumdar, was preventively arrested by state police on Wednesday while heading to violence-hit Beldanga in Murshidabad district. The police cited Majumdar's potential to disrupt peace in a region under prohibitory orders.

Majumdar's journey was halted earlier in Krishnanagar by a significant police presence enforcing Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The legislation is designed to preclude potential crimes, and officers feared Majumdar's visit could exacerbate local tensions.

Violence broke out in Beldanga following weekend clashes between communities sparked by an offensive message at a cultural event. With 17 injured and properties damaged, authorities have implemented prohibitive measures, including internet suspension, to restore calm in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)