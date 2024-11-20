High Stakes in Palakkad: Assembly By-Election Sees Heated Contest
The Palakkad assembly by-election saw over 50% voter turnout by mid-afternoon. Voters experienced long queues, with women choosing to vote later to avoid early crowds. The by-election, necessitated by a resignation, featured major candidates such as Rahul Mamkootathil, C Krishnakumar, and P Sarin, amidst controversies and tight security.
The Palakkad assembly by-election witnessed a significant turnout, crossing the 50% mark by middle of the afternoon, as reported by the Election Commission on Wednesday. Voters faced long queues at various polling booths, particularly in the second half of the day.
Initial hours saw low participation, but the numbers swiftly increased from 1.11% at 8 am to 54.64% by 3.45 pm. Many women voters opted to cast their votes later in the day to avoid the morning rush, but still encountered lengthy queues.
The election, necessitated by the resignation of former Congress MLA Shafi Parambil, featured prominent candidates like Rahul Mamkootathil, C Krishnakumar, and P Sarin, amidst intense security and campaigning controversies.
