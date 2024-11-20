Left Menu

High Stakes in Palakkad: Assembly By-Election Sees Heated Contest

The Palakkad assembly by-election saw over 50% voter turnout by mid-afternoon. Voters experienced long queues, with women choosing to vote later to avoid early crowds. The by-election, necessitated by a resignation, featured major candidates such as Rahul Mamkootathil, C Krishnakumar, and P Sarin, amidst controversies and tight security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:37 IST
High Stakes in Palakkad: Assembly By-Election Sees Heated Contest
  • Country:
  • India

The Palakkad assembly by-election witnessed a significant turnout, crossing the 50% mark by middle of the afternoon, as reported by the Election Commission on Wednesday. Voters faced long queues at various polling booths, particularly in the second half of the day.

Initial hours saw low participation, but the numbers swiftly increased from 1.11% at 8 am to 54.64% by 3.45 pm. Many women voters opted to cast their votes later in the day to avoid the morning rush, but still encountered lengthy queues.

The election, necessitated by the resignation of former Congress MLA Shafi Parambil, featured prominent candidates like Rahul Mamkootathil, C Krishnakumar, and P Sarin, amidst intense security and campaigning controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024