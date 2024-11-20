Erdogan Criticizes U.S. Missiles Approval for Ukraine

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan has voiced strong opposition to the U.S. decision to allow Ukraine to deploy long-range missiles against Russia, warning that such a move could further intensify the conflict.

Ukraine's use of U.S. ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory on Tuesday signals a shift endorsed by the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden. This development coincides with Russia's announcement of a policy lowering the threshold for nuclear weapon usage in defense scenarios.

Erdogan emphasized that Biden's decision could inflame the war, potentially spreading it further, and called for restraint from both Russia and Ukraine, despite Turkey's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and its opposition to Western sanctions on Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)