Erdogan Criticizes U.S. Missiles Approval for Ukraine
Turkey's President Erdogan criticizes the U.S.'s decision to permit Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russia, warning that it could escalate the conflict and provoke a greater response from Moscow. Erdogan called for restraint, balancing support for Ukraine with ties to Russia.
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan has voiced strong opposition to the U.S. decision to allow Ukraine to deploy long-range missiles against Russia, warning that such a move could further intensify the conflict.
Ukraine's use of U.S. ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory on Tuesday signals a shift endorsed by the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden. This development coincides with Russia's announcement of a policy lowering the threshold for nuclear weapon usage in defense scenarios.
Erdogan emphasized that Biden's decision could inflame the war, potentially spreading it further, and called for restraint from both Russia and Ukraine, despite Turkey's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and its opposition to Western sanctions on Moscow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Erdogan
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- Russia
- long-range missiles
- conflict
- US
- ATACMS
- Putin
- nuclear weapons
ALSO READ
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion
Green energy shift must also bring prosperity and equality: UN deputy chief
Belarus Election Drama: Lukashenko's Token Competition
Rostov's Resignation and the Shadow of Conflict