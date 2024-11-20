Left Menu

Tensions Rise as UP Bypolls Spur Allegations of Electoral Misconduct

BJP's Suresh Awasthi accused Samajwadi's Naseem Solanki of orchestrating fake votes in Sishmau bypolls. Amidst a high-stakes contest, BJP remains confident of victory. Uttar Pradesh Election Minister Sanjay Nishad and OP Rajbhar dismissed opposition as 'frustrated'. Kanpur police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:04 IST
BJP candidate from Sishmau, Suresh Awasthi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the high-stakes Uttar Pradesh bypolls, BJP candidate Suresh Awasthi has accused his Samajwadi Party rival, Naseem Solanki, of resorting to electoral malpractices in Sishmau. Awasthi alleged that Solanki arrived with party goons to cast fake votes, urging the election administration to bar his entry at polling stations.

In a direct contest with Solanki, Awasthi's claims add a layer of tension to the polls. Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad expressed unwavering confidence that NDA candidates would emerge victorious, owing to public support based on their delivery of promises. He accused the opposition of uniting merely to hinder national progress.

As the polls progress, Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar criticized the opposition for their 'drama', attributing it to frustration and desperation. Meanwhile, Kanpur Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar confirmed that a complaint regarding the allegations has been received and advised Awasthi to file an FIR. Voting across nine key constituencies remains pivotal for the ruling NDA, which aims to recover from past electoral losses in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

