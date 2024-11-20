Maharashtra Elections 2023: High Turnout in Key Districts

The Maharashtra state assembly elections saw a significant voter response, recording a 58.22% turnout by 5 PM. Gadchiroli district led the voter engagement with more than 69% turnout, according to poll officials.

Simultaneously, the by-election in the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency registered a 53.78% voter turnout. Polling began at 7 AM and continued until 6 PM, amidst a fierce contest between the ruling BJP-led alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

This year's elections saw an increase in polling booths to 1,00,186, compared to 96,654 in 2019. Highlights include notable turnouts in key constituencies such as Thane, Nagpur, and Pune, and a total of 4,136 candidates vying for positions in the 288-member assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)