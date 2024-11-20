Left Menu

Maharashtra Elections 2023: High Turnout in Key Districts

The Maharashtra state assembly elections recorded a 58.22% turnout, with Gadchiroli district leading at over 69%. The Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll saw a 53.78% turnout. The elections witnessed a contest between the BJP-led alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, with increased polling booths compared to 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:22 IST
The Maharashtra state assembly elections saw a significant voter response, recording a 58.22% turnout by 5 PM. Gadchiroli district led the voter engagement with more than 69% turnout, according to poll officials.

Simultaneously, the by-election in the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency registered a 53.78% voter turnout. Polling began at 7 AM and continued until 6 PM, amidst a fierce contest between the ruling BJP-led alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

This year's elections saw an increase in polling booths to 1,00,186, compared to 96,654 in 2019. Highlights include notable turnouts in key constituencies such as Thane, Nagpur, and Pune, and a total of 4,136 candidates vying for positions in the 288-member assembly.

