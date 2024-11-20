Left Menu

Shiv Sena Demands Inquiry into Alleged Maharashtra Bitcoin Scam

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has requested a detailed investigation by Mumbai police into a bitcoin scam and audio tapes implicating multiple Maha Vikas Agadhi leaders. Allegations include attempts to secure bitcoin funds for Maharashtra Assembly elections. The Enforcement Directorate has also conducted related raids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:44 IST
Shiv Sena's co-chief spokesperson Raju Waghmare (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena, under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, has called on Mumbai police to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into allegations of a bitcoin scam involving prominent Maha Vikas Agadhi politicians. The request also includes probing audio recordings circulating on social media that suggest attempts to secure funds for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Shiv Sena's co-chief spokesperson, Raju Waghmare, formally communicated this demand to the Director General of Police in Mumbai. The letter specifically names Supriya Sule, Nana Patole, and Gaurav Mehta in connection with an alleged illegal bitcoin deal. The audio tapes reportedly reveal that Mehta frequently traveled to the UAE to gather cash for these deals.

Further allegations surfaced from former IPS officer Ravindranath Patil, who accused the leaders of misappropriating bitcoins from a 2018 fraud case for election purposes. The Enforcement Directorate has since raided the premises of Gaurav Mehta in relation to the case. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi dismissed these claims as BJP's desperate attempt to influence elections, accusing BJP of distributing money to sway voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

