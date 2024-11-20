Mexico's Judicial Shake-Up: Direct Election of Judges on the Horizon
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced plans to propose three bills supporting a judicial reform that will transition Mexico to directly elect all judges. This reform, supported by Congress in September, includes a reduction in the size of the Supreme Court and introduces a judicial oversight board.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed on Wednesday that her administration will introduce three legislative proposals to Congress, aiming to support a broad judicial reform that aspires to establish direct elections for all judges across the nation.
The landmark constitutional reform, passed in September with backing from Sheinbaum's Congressional allies, seeks to transform the judiciary through the election of thousands of judges, including a significantly reduced Supreme Court of nine justices, over the forthcoming years.
During the president's routine morning press conference, her legal team outlined one of the key bills, which will detail the creation of a five-member judicial oversight board. The proposals also include launching a website for individuals seeking to run for judicial positions to register their candidacies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
