In a significant diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Brasilia, marking the culmination of a strategic tour across South America aimed at enhancing Beijing's influence in the region. This visit happens as the U.S. undergoes a presidential transition, creating opportunities for China's leadership in global forums.

President Xi, hosted by Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is set to sign major agreements promoting trade and cooperation in various sectors, including energy and aerospace. This comes on the heels of China's SpaceSail entering the Brazilian market, challenging established players like Elon Musk's Starlink.

With the recent G20 and APEC summits underscored by Xi's central role amid U.S. political changes, China's diplomatic strategy appears to focus on fostering broader consensus globally. Diplomats note China's shift towards a more inclusive stance in international negotiations, filling gaps potentially left by U.S. policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)