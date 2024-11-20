Left Menu

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Exit Polls Predict Close Fight Between Alliances

Exit polls from Maharashtra's assembly elections forecast a neck-and-neck race between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, with both potentially securing enough seats to command power. The pivotal contest marks the first election after the Shiv Sena and NCP splits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:55 IST
Political leaders held extensive campaign in Maharashtra polls (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti alliance, featuring BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, stands ready to maintain its hold on power, as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also shows significant strength in the assembly elections, exit polls disclosed on Wednesday.

According to Republic TV-PMARQ figures, Mahayuti could secure 137-157 seats, whereas MVA might capture 126-147, with other parties taking 2-8 seats. Matrize exit polls foresee Mahayuti clinching 150-170 seats, while projecting MVA's total between 110-130 seats, and others between 8-10 seats.

Today's Chanakya anticipates Mahayuti to win 152-150 seats and MVA 130-138, with others earning 6-8. In contrast, Peoples Pulse predicts a decisive Mahayuti triumph, acquiring 175-195 seats, with MVA poised for 85-112 seats and others 7-12. Notably, the majority threshold in the Maharashtra assembly is 145, with even MVA's upper projection crossing this bar.

The election witnessed an intense rivalry between Mahayuti and MVA, representing the first assembly elections post the Shiv Sena and NCP divides. Voter turnout reached 58.22% by 5 PM on election day (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)

