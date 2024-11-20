Colaba's Electoral Apathy: A Closer Look at Mumbai's Low Voter Turnout
Mumbai’s Colaba constituency continues to show low voter turnout, recording 41.64% as of 5 pm, slightly better than 2019. Despite campaigns, urban Mumbai remains apathetic, unlike regions like Gadchiroli, which sees high engagement. Kalyan West mirrors Colaba’s pattern. Final turnout figures are expected to rise slightly.
Mumbai's Colaba constituency has once again highlighted its notorious voter apathy, registering a meager 41.64% turnout by 5 pm on Wednesday.
Despite efforts by the Election Commission to boost voter engagement, urban areas like Mumbai and Pune continue to lag with low participation rates, in stark contrast to Maharashtra's overall 58.75% turnout. In south Mumbai, BJP's Rahul Narwekar battles Congress's Heera Nawaji Devasi in this low-turnout zone.
Contrast is evident in places like Chimur and Nawapur, which each reported over 74% turnout. Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has urged urban centers like Colaba to learn from high-participation areas, questioning why they can't match the civic engagement of Naxal-affected regions like Bastar.
