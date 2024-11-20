Left Menu

Colaba's Electoral Apathy: A Closer Look at Mumbai's Low Voter Turnout

Mumbai’s Colaba constituency continues to show low voter turnout, recording 41.64% as of 5 pm, slightly better than 2019. Despite campaigns, urban Mumbai remains apathetic, unlike regions like Gadchiroli, which sees high engagement. Kalyan West mirrors Colaba’s pattern. Final turnout figures are expected to rise slightly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:15 IST
Colaba's Electoral Apathy: A Closer Look at Mumbai's Low Voter Turnout
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's Colaba constituency has once again highlighted its notorious voter apathy, registering a meager 41.64% turnout by 5 pm on Wednesday.

Despite efforts by the Election Commission to boost voter engagement, urban areas like Mumbai and Pune continue to lag with low participation rates, in stark contrast to Maharashtra's overall 58.75% turnout. In south Mumbai, BJP's Rahul Narwekar battles Congress's Heera Nawaji Devasi in this low-turnout zone.

Contrast is evident in places like Chimur and Nawapur, which each reported over 74% turnout. Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has urged urban centers like Colaba to learn from high-participation areas, questioning why they can't match the civic engagement of Naxal-affected regions like Bastar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024