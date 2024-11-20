Left Menu

BJP Accuses Chief Minister of Favoritism Amid Tourism Corp Scandal

The BJP has accused Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of favoritism after a court ordered the closure of 18 loss-making properties of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC). Both BJP and Congress have exchanged blame over mismanagement and financial losses within the HPTDC.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
The simmering political tensions in Himachal Pradesh took a dramatic turn as the BJP leveled accusations of favoritism against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. This came in response to a high court order mandating the closure of 18 properties of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), which have been operating at a loss.

The BJP's chief spokesperson, Randhir Sharma, questioned whether the state government intends to challenge the decision. Meanwhile, Congress leaders countered by blaming the previous BJP government for the financial struggles of the HPTDC.

As both parties engage in a war of words, the deeper concern remains the economic viability of HPTDC, which has been struggling with escalating losses due to alleged mismanagement and misuse by political leaders and workers.

