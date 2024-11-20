BJP Accuses Chief Minister of Favoritism Amid Tourism Corp Scandal

The simmering political tensions in Himachal Pradesh took a dramatic turn as the BJP leveled accusations of favoritism against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. This came in response to a high court order mandating the closure of 18 properties of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), which have been operating at a loss.

The BJP's chief spokesperson, Randhir Sharma, questioned whether the state government intends to challenge the decision. Meanwhile, Congress leaders countered by blaming the previous BJP government for the financial struggles of the HPTDC.

As both parties engage in a war of words, the deeper concern remains the economic viability of HPTDC, which has been struggling with escalating losses due to alleged mismanagement and misuse by political leaders and workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)