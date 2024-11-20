China Declines Defense Meeting with U.S., Sparking Regional Concerns

In a significant diplomatic move, China's defense minister has turned down a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during the ASEAN-Plus defense ministers meeting in Laos. The unusual snub was confirmed by Austin, who expressed disappointment over the missed opportunity for dialogue, especially given the regional impact.

Historically, multilateral meetings in Asia have provided platforms for U.S. and Chinese officials to engage in discussions. However, the latest decision by China to refrain from talks has sparked concerns over maintaining open channels of communication between these two influential powers in the region.

Despite previously engaging with China's defense minister, Dong Jun, in Singapore earlier this year, where differences over Taiwan and other matters were highlighted, Austin reiterated the ongoing importance of military-to-military communication. Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping has expressed intentions to collaborate with the incoming U.S. administration on various issues from cybercrime to trade.

