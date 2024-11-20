Left Menu

China Declines Defense Meeting with U.S., Sparking Regional Concerns

China's defense minister refused a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during the ASEAN-Plus defense ministers meeting in Laos. This move, deemed unfortunate by Austin, affects regional dynamics as both nations are key players in Asia, although Austin believes it holds no future implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic move, China's defense minister has turned down a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during the ASEAN-Plus defense ministers meeting in Laos. The unusual snub was confirmed by Austin, who expressed disappointment over the missed opportunity for dialogue, especially given the regional impact.

Historically, multilateral meetings in Asia have provided platforms for U.S. and Chinese officials to engage in discussions. However, the latest decision by China to refrain from talks has sparked concerns over maintaining open channels of communication between these two influential powers in the region.

Despite previously engaging with China's defense minister, Dong Jun, in Singapore earlier this year, where differences over Taiwan and other matters were highlighted, Austin reiterated the ongoing importance of military-to-military communication. Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping has expressed intentions to collaborate with the incoming U.S. administration on various issues from cybercrime to trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

