Voter Turnout Highlights in Thane and Palghar Districts

In the Maharashtra assembly elections, Thane district achieved a voter turnout of 56.05%, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's constituency recording 59.85%. Palghar district saw a higher turnout at 65.95%, with Vikramgad and Vasai showing the highest and lowest figures respectively.

Thane district recorded a voter turnout of 56.05% in the Maharashtra assembly elections, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's constituency witnessing a 59.85% turnout, according to the authorities' updated figures.

The neighboring Palghar district saw a higher turnout with 65.95% voter participation. Voting took place across the state for 288 assembly seats from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Thane encompasses 18 constituencies, while Palghar comprises six seats.

In Thane, Bhiwandi Rural saw the highest voter participation at 69.01%, and Ambernath recorded the lowest at 47.75%. Meanwhile, in Palghar district, Vikramgad achieved the highest turnout of 77.75%, with the lowest reported in Vasai at 60.46%, as per data from election authorities.

