Modi's Historic Global Parliamentary Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered speeches in 14 foreign parliaments, marking a record number among Indian prime ministers. His addresses highlight India's growing diplomatic influence globally, reflecting a broader engagement strategy that spans continents including the Americas, Europe, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make history with his upcoming address to the Guyanese Parliament, marking the 14th instance of him speaking in the legislative bodies of foreign nations. This achievement places him at the forefront of Indian prime ministers in international parliamentary diplomacy.

Officials have highlighted that Modi's record significantly surpasses that of his predecessors, with his 14 addresses doubling those of his immediate predecessor, Manmohan Singh, and far exceeding the records of leaders like Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. Such engagements underscore India's expanding influence on the global stage.

Since taking office in 2014, Modi has been a prominent international figure, communicating India's interests from diverse platforms worldwide. His speeches have reached legislative chambers across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Australia, and Asia, exemplifying a strategic and expansive foreign policy agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

