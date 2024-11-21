Left Menu

Divergent Reactions to Exit Polls as NDA Eyes Victory in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Political parties exhibited varied reactions to exit polls for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections. NDA leaders expressed optimism, predicting governmental triumphs, while opposition figures questioned the forecasts' credibility. As voting concluded, exit polls showed the ruling Mahayuti favored in Maharashtra, and the BJP-led alliance ahead in Jharkhand.

As the dust settles on a day of voting in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, political parties are showcasing a spectrum of reactions to exit poll predictions that favor the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). While some celebrate the forecasted victories, opposition parties raise eyebrows, questioning the integrity of the surveys.

In Maharashtra, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo conveyed their confidence in the NDA's prospects, with Deo foreseeing an unprecedented victory in Jharkhand. However, Congress candidates such as Dr Ajoy Kumar and Dr Nitin Raut expressed skepticism over the reliability of these predictions, citing discrepancies and potential bias.

The exit polls indicate the Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra, while the NDA could oust the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance in Jharkhand. Despite these predictions, the opposition remains unfazed, asserting their own calculations may contradict the forecasted outcomes. Voting was vigorous in both states, hinting at unpredictable election results.

