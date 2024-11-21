Raut Dismisses Exit Polls as Fraud, Confident in MVA Victory

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut vehemently dismissed recent exit poll results, labeling them fraudulent and cautioning the public against believing their projections. Raut remained confident that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition would win 160 seats and establish a government in Maharashtra.

In dialogue with ANI, Raut criticized exit polls for their inaccuracy, referencing past instances during Lok Sabha and Haryana elections. He firmly believed that the MVA's performance would surpass current predictions, challenging the data that suggests the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is poised to retain control.

Projections from multiple polls indicate the Mahayuti alliance could secure between 137 to 170 seats, while the MVA is believed to gain between 126 to 147 seats. With results expected on November 23, the ideological battle between the BJP-led and Congress-led coalitions takes center stage following significant party splits.

