The Disappearing Act: Kizza Besigye's Mysterious Nairobi Exit

Kenya is investigating the mysterious disappearance and return of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye. He vanished from Nairobi and reappeared in a Ugandan military court, escalating tensions and criticism about Kenya's handling of foreign dissidents. Besigye's case highlights broader concerns over human rights and international law violations.

Updated: 21-11-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:26 IST
Kizza Besigye

The Kenyan government is under scrutiny as it investigates the mysterious disappearance of prominent Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye from Nairobi earlier this week. Besigye vanished on Saturday, only to reappear on Wednesday in a military court in Uganda facing charges, including illegal firearms possession.

Korir Sing'oei, Kenya's foreign ministry principal secretary, referred to Besigye's removal as an 'abduction' and stated that the incident was not orchestrated by the Kenyan government. An investigation is underway to uncover how Besigye was forcibly taken from Kenya to Uganda, intensifying criticisms of Kenya's human rights record.

This incident follows recent deportations by Kenya, including 36 political party members and four Turkish refugees, and has led to international criticism, including from U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee member James Risch. Besigye was initially in Kenya for a book launch, according to his wife, Winnie Byanyima, head of UNAIDS.

