Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Demands Arrest of Gautam Adani Amid US Bribery Charges

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has called for the arrest of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani after US authorities charged him with alleged bribery and fraud. Gandhi criticized the Indian government for not acting and claimed the Prime Minister is protecting Adani, asserting the BJP's funding ties with him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:42 IST
Rahul Gandhi Demands Arrest of Gautam Adani Amid US Bribery Charges
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a forceful statement on Thursday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi demanded the immediate arrest of Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, following bribery and fraud charges levied against him by US prosecutors. Gandhi asserted that the allegations against Adani are clear and demonstrate violations of both American and Indian laws.

The charges, unveiled in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, have roiled political circles, with Gandhi accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shielding Adani. Gandhi argued that for any investigation to hold credibility, it must commence with Adani's arrest, as his influence pervades the BJP's funding mechanisms.

Amid calls for a Joint Parliamentary Committee, Gandhi highlighted that the issue transcends Adani to implicate a broader network. He criticized SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch for failing to act, alleging complicity in protecting Adani. Meanwhile, the Adani Group has categorically denied the accusations, maintaining its adherence to legal and governance standards across its operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024