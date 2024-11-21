Rahul Gandhi Demands Arrest of Gautam Adani Amid US Bribery Charges
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has called for the arrest of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani after US authorities charged him with alleged bribery and fraud. Gandhi criticized the Indian government for not acting and claimed the Prime Minister is protecting Adani, asserting the BJP's funding ties with him.
- Country:
- India
In a forceful statement on Thursday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi demanded the immediate arrest of Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, following bribery and fraud charges levied against him by US prosecutors. Gandhi asserted that the allegations against Adani are clear and demonstrate violations of both American and Indian laws.
The charges, unveiled in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, have roiled political circles, with Gandhi accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shielding Adani. Gandhi argued that for any investigation to hold credibility, it must commence with Adani's arrest, as his influence pervades the BJP's funding mechanisms.
Amid calls for a Joint Parliamentary Committee, Gandhi highlighted that the issue transcends Adani to implicate a broader network. He criticized SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch for failing to act, alleging complicity in protecting Adani. Meanwhile, the Adani Group has categorically denied the accusations, maintaining its adherence to legal and governance standards across its operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
