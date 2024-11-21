Left Menu

Modi Strengthens Ties with Caribbean Leaders at India-CARICOM Summit

In a historic visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Caribbean leaders during the India-CARICOM Summit, discussing collaboration across various sectors. Modi's meetings focused on enhancing bilateral relations in areas such as trade, technology, energy, healthcare, and climate change, boosting India's ties with Caribbean nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:44 IST
  • Guyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a historic visit to Guyana, marking the first by an Indian head of state in over half a century, as he engaged with Caribbean leaders on the sidelines of the India-CARICOM Summit.

Modi held fruitful discussions with Guyana's President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, highlighting developmental cooperation in sectors like skill development, agriculture, and energy. Additionally, Modi emphasized India's role as a trusted partner for Guyana in infrastructure and technology sectors.

During his meetings with other Caribbean leaders, including those from Trinidad & Tobago, Suriname, and Barbados, Modi discussed bolstering economic cooperation, exploring potential in areas like healthcare, trade, renewable energy, and cultural ties. In particular, the emphasis was placed on empowering the Global South and addressing climate change challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

