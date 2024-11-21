Left Menu

Election Dynamics: Fadnavis Sees Bright Future for BJP-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis expresses confidence in the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's success, citing increased voter turnout and support from women through the Ladki Bahin scheme. Exit polls suggest a close contest between Mahayuti and MVA in the high-stakes state elections, as current parties vie for power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:51 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed optimism about the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's prospects in the state elections, pointing to increased voter turnout as an indicator of public support. He attributed part of the alliance's appeal to pro-incumbency sentiments and the influential Ladki Bahin scheme, which drew significant support from women voters.

Fadnavis commented on the election trends, saying, "The voting percentage has increased in Maharashtra," adding that such surges typically benefit their alliance. "We will get the benefit, and our government will be formed in Maharashtra," he asserted. Commenting on women's influence, he noted, "We have received information that the percentage of women voting for us has increased due to the Ladki Bahin scheme."

The elections, covering 288 assembly seats, pitted the ruling Mahayuti, which includes BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). Exit polls indicate a fierce battle, with some forecasting a narrow victory for Mahayuti. However, other predictions offer a larger margin, signaling a tense finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

