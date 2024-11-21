Left Menu

High Voter Turnout in Punjab By-Elections Highlights Political Dynamism

Punjab's four assembly segments witnessed a significant voter turnout of 63.91% in the recent by-elections. Gidderbaha recorded the highest turnout at 81.90%. These by-elections followed the election of sitting legislators to the Lok Sabha. Major parties included AAP, Congress, and BJP, with several notable candidates contesting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:21 IST
High Voter Turnout in Punjab By-Elections Highlights Political Dynamism
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab witnessed a noteworthy electoral event as by-elections unfolded across four assembly segments with a turnout of 63.91%. Gidderbaha led with an impressive 81.90% turnout, showcasing the region's vibrant political engagement.

The bypolls were triggered following the election of existing legislators to the Lok Sabha, necessitating the filling of vacant seats. The assembly segments involved were Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), and Barnala.

Political heavyweights like AAP, Congress, and BJP were in the fray, with candidates like Manpreet Singh Badal and Amrita Warring vying for votes. The elections underscore the dynamic political landscape in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024