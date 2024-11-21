High Voter Turnout in Punjab By-Elections Highlights Political Dynamism
Punjab's four assembly segments witnessed a significant voter turnout of 63.91% in the recent by-elections. Gidderbaha recorded the highest turnout at 81.90%. These by-elections followed the election of sitting legislators to the Lok Sabha. Major parties included AAP, Congress, and BJP, with several notable candidates contesting.
- Country:
- India
Punjab witnessed a noteworthy electoral event as by-elections unfolded across four assembly segments with a turnout of 63.91%. Gidderbaha led with an impressive 81.90% turnout, showcasing the region's vibrant political engagement.
The bypolls were triggered following the election of existing legislators to the Lok Sabha, necessitating the filling of vacant seats. The assembly segments involved were Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), and Barnala.
Political heavyweights like AAP, Congress, and BJP were in the fray, with candidates like Manpreet Singh Badal and Amrita Warring vying for votes. The elections underscore the dynamic political landscape in Punjab.
(With inputs from agencies.)
