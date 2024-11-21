Trump's Immigration Agenda: A New Era of Enforcement Looms

Donald Trump, recently elected as the Republican President, is poised to enforce stringent immigration policies on his return to the White House on January 20. His plans build upon his previous term commitments, aiming to significantly tighten immigration protocols and execute mass deportations.

Trump's policy framework emphasizes aggressive deportation measures, particularly targeting individuals with criminal records. He intends to augment border security by deploying National Guard troops and resuming construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Additionally, Trump plans to reform legal immigration processes, potentially rescinding several Biden-era initiatives. His sweeping immigration strategy is likely to trigger considerable political debate and legal scrutiny as he seeks to implement controversial measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)