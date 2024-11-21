Left Menu

Mahayuti Set for Victory in Maharashtra, BJP Anticipates Success in Jharkhand

Exit polls indicate a likely formation of the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra and a BJP-led victory in Jharkhand. Predictions suggest strong public support for the BJP under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. Election outcomes will be announced on November 23, alongside results from multiple bypolls.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed confidence in the Mahayuti alliance's potential to form a government again in Maharashtra, and anticipated a Bharatiya Janata Party victory in Jharkhand following recent exit polls in those states.

Yadav highlighted the favorable political climate for the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, citing positive trends in by-elections across various states. He emphasized the importance of public opinion in a democracy, asserting that the populace supports the BJP.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda echoed this sentiment, predicting a significant majority for Mahayuti in Maharashtra and success for the BJP in Jharkhand. He criticized the Congress party, suggesting they would see the public's disapproval once results are revealed.

