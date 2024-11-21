Jimmy Lai Defends His Stand in Landmark National Security Trial

Pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai, a prominent Hong Kong media tycoon, defended his call for protests, asserting he did not incite violence, as he testified in a landmark national security trial this week.

Lai's trial comes amid heightened tensions following the imposition of a national security law by China. At 76, he is the most notable defendant under this legislation, facing charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and to publish seditious material, potentially leading to a life sentence. Lai strongly refuted claims of inciting hatred against China.

During cross-examination, Lai explained his fears about an extradition law undermining Hong Kong's judicial independence, invoking the memory of the Tiananmen Square massacre. He also denied allegations of compiling a sanction list against Hong Kong officials and rejected accusations of using international ties to influence foreign policy. The U.S. has condemned Lai's prosecution, adding a layer of diplomatic tension with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)