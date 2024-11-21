BJP Protests Over Kejriwal's Alleged Sheeshmahal Bungalow Renovation

BJP leaders and workers staged a massive protest criticizing AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly using extravagant items in renovating his previous official bungalow in Delhi.

The ruling AAP rebutted, attributing the BJP's actions to election fears, asserting that their real intent is to terminate the free electricity scheme and allocate power plants to corporate interests.

Protesters, including Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, were detained near Kejriwal's current residence as they attempted to break through police barricades. However, police stated that the detained individuals were released subsequently.

(With inputs from agencies.)