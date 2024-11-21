Left Menu

BJP Protests Over Kejriwal's Alleged Sheeshmahal Bungalow Renovation

BJP leaders and workers protested against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal over alleged use of luxurious items in renovating his former official bungalow. AAP dismissed the allegations as BJP theatrics and suggested that they are a ploy to end the free electricity scheme. Several BJP leaders were detained during the protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leaders and workers staged a massive protest criticizing AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly using extravagant items in renovating his previous official bungalow in Delhi.

The ruling AAP rebutted, attributing the BJP's actions to election fears, asserting that their real intent is to terminate the free electricity scheme and allocate power plants to corporate interests.

Protesters, including Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, were detained near Kejriwal's current residence as they attempted to break through police barricades. However, police stated that the detained individuals were released subsequently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

