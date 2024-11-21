WHO Chief Resumes Duties After Brief Hospitalization in Rio

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, was briefly hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro, according to a statement he made on X. The hospitalization followed an episode of feeling unwell the previous afternoon.

Tedros, who is 59 years old and has hypertension, was admitted to the Samaritano Barra Hospital but was discharged the next morning. He has since returned to his official duties, attending the G20 summit.

During the summit, Tedros met with global leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, where he pushed for more robust international cooperation in handling health emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)