Matt Gaetz Withdraws Nomination: A Shift in Trump's DOJ Strategy

Matt Gaetz, former Florida Congressman, has withdrawn his nomination for Attorney General amid opposition from both Democratic rivals and some Republicans. The withdrawal aims to avoid unnecessary distractions as the Trump/Vance administration prepares to take office. Gaetz vows continued support for Trump's presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2024 01:01 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 01:01 IST
Former Congressman Matt Gaetz announced his withdrawal from the nomination for Attorney General under the upcoming Trump administration, amid mounting opposition.

Gaetz, known for his tenure in Florida, made the announcement after consultations with Republican Senators. He cited the need to prevent unnecessary distractions as the key reason for stepping down.

The scrutiny of a federal investigation further complicated his bid, casting doubt on his confirmation among lawmakers. Both Gaetz and Trump expressed mutual respect and optimism for future collaborations.

