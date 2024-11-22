Escalation in Ukraine Conflict: New Russian Ballistic Missile Deployment

In a recent statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned a new Russian offensive utilizing a novel type of ballistic missile. He termed the attack a grave escalation in the ongoing conflict's intensity and brutality.

Zelenskiy took to the social media platform X, asserting that Russian President Vladimir Putin's admission to the attack on Dnipro further claimed that Russia harbors no intentions for peace.

The Ukrainian leader called for an immediate global response, highlighting the need for robust international action amidst the world's muted reactions thus far.

