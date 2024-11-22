Escalation in Ukraine Conflict: New Russian Ballistic Missile Deployment
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy decried a recent Russian assault involving a new ballistic missile as a significant escalation in the conflict. He criticized Russia for its aggression and urged the global community to issue a strong response, noting a current lack of international reaction.
In a recent statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned a new Russian offensive utilizing a novel type of ballistic missile. He termed the attack a grave escalation in the ongoing conflict's intensity and brutality.
Zelenskiy took to the social media platform X, asserting that Russian President Vladimir Putin's admission to the attack on Dnipro further claimed that Russia harbors no intentions for peace.
The Ukrainian leader called for an immediate global response, highlighting the need for robust international action amidst the world's muted reactions thus far.
