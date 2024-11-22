Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Nuclear Standoff and Shifting Alliances

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, highlights continued U.S. hostility and emphasizes nuclear buildup as a defense strategy. At a defense exhibition, he showcased advanced weapons and reinforced alliances, particularly with Russia, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Updated: 22-11-2024 07:04 IST
Kim Jong Un's Nuclear Standoff and Shifting Alliances
  South Korea

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, criticized the United States for its persistent hostility, asserting that past negotiations only reinforced Washington's unyielding stance. He described North Korea's nuclear development as a necessary countermeasure to external threats, according to state media reports on Friday.

Kim's statements were made during a defense exhibition showcasing North Korea's potent weaponry, including intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the US mainland. The Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim met with army officers last week, pledging an unlimited expansion of his country's military nuclear program.

Despite Trump's reelection, Kim has yet to comment directly on the former US president. Relations between the two countries remain strained, with North Korea prioritizing its alliance with Russia and furthering its nuclear agenda as it navigates the evolving geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

